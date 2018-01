 »   »  கேரளாவை அதிரவிட்ட கோலிவுட் ஹீரோக்கள்... கொச்சினில் போக்குவரத்து பாதிப்பு!

#Vikram sir jus now lost his dad..but stil he has come up for d promotion..Oly Cinema ppl face these situations..No othr go..Cinema s kinda magic Color paper but v audience never c d black shades hidden in it! Good luck #Chiyaan @tamannaahspeaks #vijaychandar @MusicThaman bro pic.twitter.com/3G7OxJIzMH

#Suriya arrived at Kochi today for #ThaanaaSerndhaKoottam Promotions. He has a Huge fan base in kerala after Vijay pic.twitter.com/6xd4HAWb1H

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Suriya and Vikram are also very popular in Kerala and they have regularly promoted their films in Kerala during their film releases. Now, Suriya promotes his film 'Thaana serndha koottam' in kerala. Vikram and Tamannah are doing 'Sketch' promotional works in Cochin.