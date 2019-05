பிரபஞ்ச அழகியாகி 25 வருசம் ஆச்சு... காதலர், குழந்தைகளுடன் கேக் வெட்டி கொண்டாடிய சுஷ்மிதா சென்!

View this post on Instagram

My kinda celebration!!!😄❤️👏💋 I had just landed from Dubai & was heading out to Goa in a few hours...had no idea of this beyond adorable surprise!!!😄😍❤️🤗 All heart & some off key singing 😅💋❤️ Thank you my Rooh @rohmanshawl , Maa @pritam_shikhare , Teacher @nupur_shikhare & my Angels Renee & Alisah for making the #missuniverse1994 #silverjubilee celebration, EVERYTHING I could ever wish for!!!💋❤️I LOVE YOU😍🤗😁#sharing #blessings #happiness #simplicity #poweroflove #gratitude #duggadugga #mmuuuaah 💃🏻🤗😁 INDIA ❤️

