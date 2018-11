 »   »  தன்னை விட 15 வயது சிறியவரை காதலிக்கும் நடிகை: ஜோடியாக தலை கீழாக நின்று புகைப்படம்

View this post on Instagram

“While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these #rings & this #commitment , and I am game!!😉All other #gossips can die in vain” 👊😄 #notgettingmarried (yet) 😉 ‘Rohman’cing life ABSOLUTELY!!!😄❤️😍♾💃🏻 #enoughsaid #sharing #mytruth I love you guys beyond!!!!❤️💋😍💃🏻 mmuuuaaah!!!!

