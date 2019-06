உயிரோடு இருக்க 8 மணிநேரத்திற்கு ஒரு முறை ஸ்டெராய்டு எடுத்த நடிகை

View this post on Instagram

To train with a partner, is to know alignment of energies!!! It’s like creating in unison a way of balance, trust, authentic strength & mutual respect!!❤️👊 it’s impossible not to fall in love with the idea of sharing both the struggle & the achievements!!!💋 elevated cat & camel yeahhhh😉😎 how I love training with you jaan @rohmanshawl pure magic!!!❤️😍💃🏻 #sharing #partner #team #ourdiscipline I love you guys!!!🎵

