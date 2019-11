ஒரே கட்டுரையில் உருக வைத்த மகள்.. கண்ணீர்விட்டு அழுத முன்னாள் உலக அழகி!

View this post on Instagram

“You gave life in such a way, that you saved one” 👏😇🙏 #alisahsen ❤️ #10yrsold #essay #adoption 🤗❤️She had me in tears!!! This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity & honesty...the divinity in her convictions...uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart!!! #sharing #truth #kindness #bornfromtheheart 😍💋😊🌈I love you guys!!! #listen #duggadugga 😇