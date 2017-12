 »   »  'சைரா' படத்தின் முதல்கட்ட ஷூட்டிங் ஓவர்... விஜய் சேதுபதி எந்த கேரக்டரில் நடிக்கிறார் தெரியுமா?

English summary

'Sye Raa' is a historical film that is lead by Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu and Nayantara. 'Sye Raa' movie is based on the history of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The first schedule shooting of the film started on 6th December and finished now. The character of Vijay Sethupathi is 'Oppaya', he is acts as raight hand of Chiranjeevi.