 »   »  ஶ்ரீதேவிக்கு ஹாலிவுட் திரையுலகம் கௌரவம்.. ஆஸ்கர் விழாவில் அஞ்சலி!

In Memoriam #Oscars : Remembering #Sridevi and #ShashiKapoor at the #Oscars2018 . Indian films and actors have a truly global impact on world cinema and popular culture. #AcademyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/pKHcbFG9j3

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Actress Sridevi was honored at The Oscar Festival. All the stars participated in the ceremony stood up for a minute and paid silence to pay tribute to Sridevi and Shashi kapoor.