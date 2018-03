 »   »  இந்த புகைப்படத்தில் இருப்பது அனிருத்தே இல்லையாம்: நல்லா பரப்புறாங்கய்யா வதந்தியை

Models names are written on the 4th pics :) I don’t understand why you wanna create rumors on #Anirudh but dont forget that anirudhians are there for @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/iU25tXDPGe

Sources close to Anirudh said that it is not the musician in lady get-up in that viral photo but a model. Anirudh fans are unhappy with those who spread rumour about him.