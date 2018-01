 »   »  "அவர் படம்னா ஹீரோ ஃப்ரெண்டா நடிக்கக்கூட ரெடி.." - 'நிமிர்' இசைவெளியீட்டு விழாவில் உதயநிதி!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Nimir' directed by Priyadarshan will be released on Jan 26. The audio launch ceremony of 'Nimir' was held yesterday evening in Chennai. Speaking at the function, Udhayanidhi said, "I would like to act even as a hero's friend role in Priyadharshan's film."