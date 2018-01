 »   »  உதயநிதி ஸ்டாலின் 'நிமிர்'ந்தாரா இல்லையா?: நிமிர் ட்விட்டர் விமர்சனம் #Nimir #NimirFromToday

To all the @Udhaystalin Fans out there... NIMIRndhu Nillungal! :) Casual performance in #Nimir Good one!

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Nimir has hit the screens on republic day. Udhay has succeeded in impressing his fans by not attempting to imitate Fahadh Faasil who acted in the orginal movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram.