 »   »  விஜய் ஃபேன்ஸுக்கு இப்படியொரு சோதனையா... வாக்களிக்கும் சைட்டில் வைரஸ் தாக்குதல்!

English summary

Vijay has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Award by National Film Academy in England. 'Mersal' is featured in the category of best foreign films in the nomination. Many of the fans are registering their votes for Vijay. This vote site is currently being attacked by the virus. There are difficulties for those who vote for vijay.