 »   »  பாலியல் தொல்லை கொடுத்த தோழியின் அப்பா.. - 'தெய்வமகள்' சத்யா பகீர்!

English summary

Vani Bhojan became famous by acted in the role of Sathya in the 'Deivamagal' serial. Speaking recently, Vani Bhojan said openly about her childhood sexual harassment. Vani Bhojan has been sexually harassed by his friend's father.