 »   »  மகிழ்ச்சியில் துள்ளிக்குதிக்கும் வரலட்சுமி: காரணம் தெரியுமா?

Happy to announce that I will be acting along side my father @realsarathkumar in #Pamban directed by @venkateshdirect super excited to share screen space with u daddy.. all the best to the entire team..!! pic.twitter.com/KD3eYY4Dgz

English summary

Varalakshmi is so happy as she is going to share screenspace with none other than her father Sarathkumar in his upcoming movie Paamban being directed by Venkatesh.