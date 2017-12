 »   »  'மாரி 2' படத்தில் இன்னொரு நடிகை... அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிவிப்பு!

The super talented @varusarath is on board #Maari2 for a pivotal role completing the casting ensemble! 🙂 Exciting to see all the characters I put on paper turning into casting 🙂 pic.twitter.com/kqg9Hh3hrZ

Privileged to be working with one of my all time favourite music directors! 🙂 Happy to officially announce that @thisisysr sir is on board for #Maari2 & music work has started! @dhanushkraja sir & #Yuvan sir combo back after 10 years! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xfUHecFzrA

English summary

Dhanush starrer 'Maari 2' will be directed by Balaji Mohan. Sai Pallavi is going to pair with Dhanush in 'Maari 2'. Actress Varalaxmi plays the pivotal role in this film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been signed as a music composer for 'Maari 2'.