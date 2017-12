 »   »  'வேலைக்காரன்' வெறித்தன வசூல்... விஜய், அஜித் படத்துக்கு பிறகு மாஸ் ஓப்பனிங்!

English summary

Sivakarthikeyan starred 'Velaikkaran' movie released on December 22nd. This film collected more than Rs. 35 crores in 5 days across TN and Kerala. 'Velaikkaran' is the highest box office collected movie lead by Sivakarthikeyan. Sivakarthikeyan has mass opening across tamilnadu after Rajinini, Vijay and Ajith.