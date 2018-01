 »   »  வித்யா பாலனை பார்த்து எப்படி 'அந்த' வார்த்தையை சொல்லலாம்: சர்ச்சையில் சிக்கிய கமல்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Malayalam director Kamal's remark about Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has not gone down well with many. He said that, 'Manju has done the role differently from what Vidya would have done. If Vidya had played the character, there would have been some sexuality'. Manju was roped in after Vidya opted out of Aami.