 »   »  சிவகார்த்திகேயனை இயக்கும் விக்னேஷ் சிவன்: தீயா வேலை செய்யும் விக்கி

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Buzz is that Vignesh Shivan is planning to direct Sivakarthikeyan after Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. Vignesh has reportedly started working on his new script and almost completed it. Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with Ponram's project.