 »   »  மன்னிச்சுடுங்க: பப்ளிக்கா சாரி கேட்ட விக்னேஷ் சிவன்

This man jus changed it all ! Thank You @SantanaCarlos ❤️💕



No more reaction to negativity 🙏🏻



Sorry Guys ! Lost my cool for a day..!🙏🏻



u guys gave me the #AnbaanaDirector tag :)



I shall hold on to it by ignoring any sort of negativity in future 🙏🏻 #Peace ✌🏻😇 pic.twitter.com/PlX2W2w2Bb