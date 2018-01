 »   »  கார்ப்பரேட் விவசாயம் பற்றிப் பேசும் விஜய்... 'தளபதி 62' கதை இதுதான்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

AR Murugadoss is filming the story about farmers in 'Vijay 62' movie like 'Kaththi'. Agricluture is the main story of 'Thalapathy 62' movie. In addition to the farmers issue in this film, the farmers are not aware of the fact that they are producing poisonous food for human beings.