 »   »  'அண்ணாதுரை'யை மிஸ் பண்றீங்களா?: இருக்கவே இருக்கு சன் நெக்ஸ்ட்

English summary

Music Director, Actor cum Producer Vijay Antony has carved a niche for himself in the Tamil Film Industry. He has turned heads with the success of his film Pichaikkaran. Vijay Antony's dual role in his latest action family drama movie Annadurai, had received great adulation. Annadurai, a mixed bag of family sentiment, romance, politics and action is now available on SUN NXT.