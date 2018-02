 »   »  ராமன்.. ராவணன்னு சொன்னாதானே தகராறு... இப்ப பாரு..! - மாத்தி பேசிய விஜய் சேதுபதி

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik starring 'Oru nalla naal paathu solren' movie released in theaters today. This film's teaser contains controversial dialogue about Raman and Ravanan. This dialogue has been transformed into 'kuppan and Suppan' in places where 'Raman and Ravanan'.