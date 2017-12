 »   »  பரிசுத் தொகையை திருப்பியளித்த விஜய் சேதுபதி... திரையுலகினர் பாராட்டு!

English summary

The 15th Chennai International Film Festival was completed on 21st Dec. About 150 films from 50 countries were screened and 12 Tamil films were screened. Suresh Sangaiya's 'Oru kidaayin katunai manu' got the best film award in Tamil. Vijay Sethupathi was awarded by the Amitabh Bachchan Youth Icon Award. Vijay Sethupathi returned his price money one lakh rupees to the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, which runs the CIFF.