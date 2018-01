 »   »  'சீதக்காதி' படத்தில் விஜய் சேதுபதிக்கு ஜோடி இவங்கதான்... தேசிய விருது பெற்ற நாயகி ரிட்டர்ன்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Vijay Sethupathi plays an unprecedented role in the film 'seethakaathi'. The three heroines Ramya Nambeesan, Parvathy Nair and Gayathri doing guest roles in this film. Archana, who won the National Award for Best Actress for 'Veedu', is the heroine in the film.