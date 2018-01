 »   »  "நாலு படம் ஓடலைன்னா நக்கிட்டுத்தான் போகணும்.." - கோபமாகப் பேசிய விஜய் சேதுபதி!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Jeeva and Nikki galrani plays lead roles in the movie 'Kee'. Vijay Sethupathi talked reality of cinema artists life in the audio launch event of 'Kee'. "If four films are getting flop, nobody will come to our home side", says Vijay Sethupathi.