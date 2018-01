 »   »  தள்ளிவச்சு தள்ளிவச்சு கடைசியில நண்பனோடயே மோதப்போகும் விஷால்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Vishal was planning to release 'Irumbuthirai' on February 9. Vishal announced on Kee audio launch "Irumbuthirai was postponed to march due to 'kee' movie''. Vishal is planning to release 'Irumbuthirai' on Thursday 29th March. Arya's 'Ghajinikanth' will be released on March 30th.