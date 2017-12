My Hearty Congratulations & Best Wishes to Mr @TTVDhinakaran Hoping that all the pressing issues of RK Nagar will be addressed by Mr TTV Dinakaran in the near future & such circumstances my full support is guaranteed for Mr TTV Dinakaran. God Bless !! @VishalKOfficial pic.twitter.com/xZj9yfNJIU

English summary

Actor Vishal tweeted that, 'My Hearty Congratulations & Best Wishes to Mr TTVDhinakaran. Hoping that all the pressing issues of RK Nagar will be addressed by Mr TTV Dinakaran in the near future & such circumstances my full support is guaranteed for Mr TTV Dinakaran. God Bless !!'