 »   »  அமிதாப் பற்றி ஷாருக்கானின் மகன் என்ன நினைக்கிறார் தெரியுமா?

... 🤣🤣🤗🤗 .. and this be little Abram, ShahRukh’s little one .. who thinks , believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his Fathers FATHER .. and wonders why Shahrukh’s father does not stay with him !!!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Nov 17, 2018 at 11:14pm PST