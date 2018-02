 »   »  சில்மிஷம் செய்தவன் சட்டை காலரை பிடித்து இழுத்து சப்புன்னு அறைந்த தீபிகா

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Deepika Padukone was asked in an interview if her parents were worried about her safety, for which Deepika walked down memory lane and narrated an incident which occurred when she was just 14 years old, where a man brushed past her on purpose and she caught him by his collar and gave him a tight slap.