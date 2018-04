 »   »  என்ன இருந்தாலும் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் இப்படி செய்திருக்கக் கூடாது

English summary

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan turned 70 and actress was seen celebrating her 'born day' with family and friends. Reportedly, the birthday bash was hosted by Jaya Bachchan's close friends and designer duo Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. What grabbed everybody's eyeballs was the absence of the Bachchan Bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.