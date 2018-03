 »   »  இப்படி ஏமாத்திட்டீங்களே தனுஷ்: ரஜினி ரசிகர்கள் லைட்டா கோபம்

#kaala teaser will be released tom at 10 am. Thank you all for the patience. Om namashivaaya

English summary

Rajinikanth fans are slightly upset with Dhanush for releasing Kaala teaser in the midnight, hours before the announced time. Kaala team was forced to release as the teaser got leaked.