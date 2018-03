 »   »  'நடிகையர் திலகம்' ரிலீஸ் தள்ளிப்போனது ஏன்?

And it’s a wrap on #Mahanati 💃💃 Wrapped up 3 films this month 💪 Been an absolute honour to be part of such history @VyjayanthiFilms @nagashwin7 Thankyou for a wonderful experience!! #MahanatiOnMay9th

Mahanati Nadigaiyar thilakam was scheduled to be released on March 31. However, actress Samantha have officially announced that the film will be released on May 9th.