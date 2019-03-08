ஆண்கள் தினம் இல்லாதபோது நாம் ஏன் மகளிர் தினத்தை கொண்டாடணும்?: வரலட்சுமி

When there isn’t a Men’s day why should we celebrate #Womensday..!?Everyday is #womensday..celebrate yourself everyday..believe in urself..inspire urself..true equality is when we are respected everyday, not jus one day in a year..To all my female warriors let the fight continue! pic.twitter.com/8AQJKNRL93
ஆண்கள் தினம் என்று ஒன்று இல்லாத நிலையில் நாம் ஏன் மகளிர் தினத்தை கொண்டாட வேண்டும்.? ஒவ்வொரு நாளும் மகளிர் தினம் தான்...தினமும் உங்களை கொண்டாடுங்கள்..உங்கள் மீது நம்பிக்கை வையுங்கள்..ஆண்டின் ஒரு நாள் அல்ல மாறாக தினமும் மரியாதை கிடைப்பது தான் உண்மையான சமத்துவம் என்று ட்வீட் செய்துள்ளார் வரலட்சுமி சரத்குமார்.
அது என்ன மகளிர் தினம், எங்களுக்கு ஆண்கள் தினம் என்று இல்லையே என ஆண்கள் பல ஆண்டுகளாக கேட்டுக் கொண்டிருக்கும் நேரத்தில் வரலட்சுமி இப்படி கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.
சீனாவில் பிரசவ வலியை ஆண்கள் தெரிந்து கொள்ளும் வகையில் ஒரு சாதனம் உள்ளது. அது குறித்த வீடியோவை வெளியிட்டு மகளிர் தின வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார் பாலிவுட் நடிகர் ஆயுஷ்மான் குரானா. அந்த டெலிவரி பார் இந்தியாவுக்கும் வர வேண்டும்.
Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
