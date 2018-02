 »   »  மும்பை பறந்த ஷாலினி... ஶ்ரீதேவிக்கு அஞ்சலி செலுத்த அஜித்தும் செல்வாரா?

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

It is well known that actor Ajith is Srivevi's fan. Because of this he acted in Guest Role in the movie 'English Vinglish' starring SriDevi. Ajith has not yet published mourning about Sridevi. It is said that Ajith, will attend the funeral.