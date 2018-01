 »   »  எனக்கு இதை விட வேறு என்ன வேண்டும்: துள்ளிக் குதிக்கும் ஆர்த்தி, காரணம்...

This is not for use ...called satisfaction.. My two eyes... 😘😍😍😍😍

English summary

Actress Harathi is on cloud nine as she has taken a picture with her two eyes namely Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth at the Nadigar Sangam function held in Malaysia. She has shared her happiness with fans on twitter.