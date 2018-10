 »   »  பிக்பாஸ் யாஷிகாவுக்கு பைத்தியமா? வெளியிட்ட புதிய வீடியோவால் குழம்பும் நெட்டிசன்ஸ்!

View this post on Instagram

Fun with my girl Aishu ❤️😍 singing our own composed song in the most hilarious manner 😂 when romantic song turns into a fun anthem 😂 Tag your best friends below ❤️😍

A post shared by Y A S H I K A A A N N A N D (@yashikaaannand) on Oct 12, 2018 at 5:45am PDT