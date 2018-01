 »   »  மலேசியாவில் நடந்த கால்பந்தாட்ட போட்டியில் மேலும் ஒரு நடிகர் காயம்

Frnds askin bout my leg;Well I ws offline all these days & didnt wanna stress many of U bout it;bt Thnx 4 Ur luv,concern & inquiry. IM FINE+Gettin BETTER+Gonna FREAK-A-THON soon wid Ur Prayers! Injury durin d NadigarSangamFootball-Malaysia.Luks lyk a Ball in my Foot!LOL Luv U All pic.twitter.com/EANErNDElI

Muruga fame Ashok Kumar got hurt himself while participated in the football game that was conducted as part of Natchathira Kalai Vizha in Malaysia. It is noted that actor Aari was also injured during the match.