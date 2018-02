 »   »  இணையத்தில் லீக் ஆன 'விஜய் 62' சண்டைக்காட்சி... படக்குழு அதிர்ச்சி!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Vijay is currently acting in his 62nd film. AR Murugadas is directing the film. The shooting of the film is currently taking place in Mumbai. A few days ago, the shooting was done on the coast of Muttukadu area near Chennai. This scene was shot on the cell phone by someone. This video is goes viral on social networks.