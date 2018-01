 »   »  காதலரை மணந்தார் நடிகை பாவனா: ரசிகர்கள் வாழ்த்து

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

Bhavana has tied the knot with Kannada film producer, Naveen, who has been a longtime friend of the South Indian actress. They have known each other since the past 5 years and they had got engaged on March 9, 2017, in a function which was also held in Thrissur.