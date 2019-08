எவிக்சனுக்கு பிறகு ரேஷ்மா போட்ட முதல்பதிவு.. கொந்தளித்த ரசிகர்கள்.. எப்டியெல்லாம் திட்டி இருக்காங்க!

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽Grateful for the love....so many messages. Thank you for the love ❤️

A post shared by Reshma Pasupuleti (@reshmapasupuleti) on Aug 4, 2019 at 4:17pm PDT