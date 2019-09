இருக்கு.. இன்னைக்கு தர்ஷனுக்கு செம ட்ரீட் இருக்கு.. இதை அவர் வாழ்நாள்ல எப்பவுமே மறக்க மாட்டாரு!

View this post on Instagram

This picture cannot capture all the love of these beautiful kids❤❤ they are watching Bigboss and they all love their Tharshan Anna😊 @tharshan_shant 🎂🎁🎀 (They said their other favourites are Mugin anna, Baby Sandy, Vanita akka, Liya akka.. just conveying😀) Happy Birthday again Tharshan. Had to share this pic today 👍 Great beginnings..new life..new love..new friends..new experiences🎀🎀 wish u many more this year and the years to follow! #bigboss3 #tharshanarmy #kaakumkarangal #kidslove