 நான் பிக்பாஸ் பார்க்கவில்லை ஓபனாக சொன்ன ஓவியா! தெரிந்துகொண்டே கேட்ட கமல்!

நான் பிக்பாஸ் பார்க்கவில்லை ஓபனாக சொன்ன ஓவியா! தெரிந்துகொண்டே கேட்ட கமல்!

சென்னை: பிக்பாஸ் கிராண்ட் பினாலேவுக்கு எதிர்பார்த்தப்படி ஓவியா வந்தார்

பிறகு கமல்ஹாசன் ஓவியாவை வரவேற்றார். இந்த சீசன் பார்த்தீர்களா எனக் கேட்டதற்கு இல்லை. என்று பதிலளித்தார்.

Oviya entered in Biggboss finale!

பிக்பாஸ் வந்த பிறகு உங்களுக்கு ஆர்மியே உருவானது ஆனால் அதிகமாக வெளியில் காணவில்லையே எனக் கேட்டதற்கு, படங்களில் நடித்துக்கொண்டிருப்பதற்காகவும், சென்னையை விட்டு எங்கும் போகமாட்டேன் எனவும் கூறினார்.

அதன்பிறகு கமல்ஹாசன் பேசிய பல விஷயங்களை தொகுத்து குறும்படமாக வெளியிட்டார் ஓவியா.

    English summary
    Oviya appeared in Biggboss grand finale.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 23:06 [IST]
