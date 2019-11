உபர் கால் டாக்ஸி டிரைவருக்கும் ரித்விகாவுக்கும் இடையே தகராறு

English summary

Rithivika being the title winner of bigg boss season 3 show has become very popular after this show. even though she has acted in few films before participating in show. But this show has made her very popular and she also got many oppurtunities after it. At present she is acting in "erandam ulagin kadaisi kundu" movie. Recently she has travelled in Uber call taxi. she has faced problem with the uber driver. the taxi was also in bad condition. he hs spoken rudely to rithivika. Upset ritivika has taken it to the Uber company and has also posted the same in twitter page. Many of them are supporting her wit their comments in this regard.