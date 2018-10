 »   »  ’பேட்ட’ படப்பிடிப்பில் இணைந்த விஜய் டிவி பிரபலம், மாளவிகா மோகனன்

View this post on Instagram

It's with absolute delight and child-like glee that I announce my next project- 'Petta', with the main man of Indian cinema, Rajnikanth! ♥️♥️♥️ Directed by one of my favourite filmmakers, Karthik Subburaj, and produced by @sunpictures :)

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_) on Oct 17, 2018 at 7:06am PDT