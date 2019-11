கிளாமர் கதாபாத்திரத்திற்கும் நான் ஓகே - சேதி சொல்லும் போட்டோ சூட்

English summary

Catherine Terasa's debut film in tamil cinema is madras. This movie got her good name. After this film even though she acted in many films her talent was not utilised. She has acted in tamil, telugu, malayalam and in kannada movies. She has recently made a glamour photo shoot which is now viral in social media. This indicates that she is okay to do glamour characters too. However she is a talented artist so surely one day she will get lots and lots of oppurtunites in south indian films and be number 1.