பழைய மேடியாக மாறிய மாதவன்: யாருய்யா இது என்று கலாய்த்த குஷ்பு

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MAA .. so I finally did what you have been asking me to...Shaved after 2 YEARS..🙈🙈😂😂 and the YOUNGER NAMBI NARAYANAN is ready to go to France and win them over. #shaversremorse #Rocketrythefilm #Rocketryfilm @Rocketryfilm #filminginfrance #filminginserbia #vijaymoolan #nambinarayanan #vernonfrance

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on May 11, 2019 at 9:18pm PDT