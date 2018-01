 »   »  விஜய் சேதுபதியின் தூக்கத்தை கெடுக்கும் ரம்யா கிருஷ்ணன்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

After Nadhiya walked out of Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe, Ramya Krishnan has signed to act in a negative role. Super Deluxe is being directed by Aaranya Kaandam fame Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Vijay Sethupathi is acting as a transgender in this movie.