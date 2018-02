 »   »  சினிமாவில் கிடைக்கும் பணத்தை வைத்து சைட் பிசினஸ் துவங்கிய அனிருத்

A lil eatery which I have ventured into with friends.. The #SummerHouseEatery ..Opens at 12 everyday.. Check it out 🙃 https://t.co/FeNSjQyhwj pic.twitter.com/ccGPn4PnaN

Music director Anirudh Ravichander has opened a restaurant named Summer House Eatery in Chennai. He tweeted that,' A lil eatery which I have ventured into with friends.. The #SummerHouseEatery..Opens at 12 everyday.. Check it out '