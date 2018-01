 »   »  அறிவியல் முக்கியம் அமைச்சரே: பிரகாஷ் ராஜ் விளாசல்

“ our ancestors have not seen ape evolving in to man” says minister. But dear sir,..can you deny that we are witnessing..the reverse....man evolving into ape by digging the past and trying to take us back into STONE AGE...... #justasking

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Actor Prakash Raj has slammed union minister Satyapal Singh who said that Charles Darwin's Theory of Evolution is wrong. Prakash Raj tweeted that,“ our ancestors have not seen ape evolving in to man” says minister. But dear sir,..can you deny that we are witnessing..the reverse....man evolving into ape by digging the past and trying to take us back into STONE AGE......#justasking'